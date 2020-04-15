Good News: Five Stories To Spread Some Cheer Amid COVID-19 Scare

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to sweep the entire world, the news mostly consists of the increasing death toll, infections, potential vaccines, and its impact on the global economy leaving people anxious. However, since major countries have issued partial or full lockdown, the spare time in the hands of internet users has given birth to a whole new set of “good news” or what the netizens call “incredible content” to feel rejoiced while in isolation. Here’s the flip side of the news including everything from animal videos to kind gestures, except the crisis due to coronavirus outbreak.

99-year-old Briton raises $2.5 million for NHS

A 99-year-old war veteran has decided to help Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) in its fight against coronavirus outbreak, by attempting to walk one hundred times on his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30. Initially, Tom Moore had planned on raising £500,000 but as of April 15, according to his online fundraiser, he has raised £4,394,198 which is at least eight times the hopeful amount. But, with more than 218k supporters backing the fundraiser for NHS, Moore has called NHS “brave” and has pledged to continue walking until the end of this month with the help of his walker.

I’m Captain Tom Moore, war veteran, 99 years of age (soon to be 100) and I’m walking for the NHS to raise money for our heroes.https://t.co/M1dkvoV3kE — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 10, 2020

People raise a toast with glasses tied to sticks

Several Italians decided to perch on their balconies and celebrate an unknown occasion by raising a toast in an interesting style that has left social media amused, and envious the same time. Shared by a user named Mauro Ricigliano, the video gives a glimpse of people in an unidentified neighbourhood in Italy who are seen coordinated and jolly, socially bonding from the safe distance of respective balconies of their homes despite the challenging times during the global pandemic. The 15-second-clip is also giving many on the internet ‘Quarantine goals'.

Veteran recovers from COVID-19

A 99-year-old Brazilian World War II veteran was recently discharged for the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia after recovering from the deadly coronavirus. Ernando Piveta had been a member of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force and was admitted to the hospital on April 6 after being treated in the facility’s ‘COVID ward’. While speaking to an international media outlet, the Brazilian Defence Ministry noted that the 99-year-old was also discharged on the same day as the 75th anniversary of the Taking Montese, which was a successful campaign by Brazilian troops in Italy during the war.

Mais uma batalha vencida!

Aos 99 anos, veterano da 2ª Guerra Mundial, o 2º Ten Ernando Piveta é o mais velho a se recuperar da Covid-19 no Brasil.

Estava internado no Hospital das Forças Armadas desde 6 de abril e recebeu alta nesta tarde.

Cobras fumantes, eterna é sua vitória! pic.twitter.com/u8HVfKTBLC — Capitão Derrite (@capitaoderrite) April 15, 2020

Rare snow leopards spotted in Uttarakhand

The lockdown has given them an opportunity for animals to come out from their hidings and reclaim their rights to nature. A pair of snow leopards, that are listed as endangered species on the IUCN Red List, has been sighted in India's Nanda Devi National Park in Uttarakhand. The pictures of the rare sightings were shared by Indian Forest Service officer Akash Kumar Verma, who is currently posted in Uttarakhand. Akash Tweeted the pictures along with a caption that informed the snow leopards were captured in the camera traps that have been laid down by authorities all over the National Park.

Camera traps in Nanda Devi National Park reveal a pair of Snow Leopards. A smile adorns with such revelations. Good news being nurtured, folks! Courtesy: Director, Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve. @CentralIfs @RandeepHooda @moefcc @uttarakhandpost pic.twitter.com/OTExWStv0l — Akash Kumar Verma. (@verma_akash) April 12, 2020

Man's viral 'Doctor Who' mask

An interesting picture of a man wearing a gas face mask inside the supermarket has intrigued the community on Reddit. The mask, which looks like a hi-tech device projecting out of the man’s mouth made him look like the Empty Child from the science fiction television series Doctor Who. With over 141k upvotes, Reddit users have been swarming the post for Doctor Who references and has left 1.7k comments in the discussion thread.

