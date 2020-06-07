Good News: From Kind Gestures To Remarkable Achievements, 5 Stories Spreading Joy

As some parts of the world continue to battle the deadly coronavirus, protests prevailing against racial discrimination and other unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, it has fueled conversations around mental health and anxiety. With many countries still under lockdown, millions of people are confined to their homes consuming news filled with ‘negativity’ of the global health crisis.

Even Google recently revealed that searches for ‘Good News’ that prove to be invigorating have spiked during these months. Here is a compilation of 'heartwarming news stories that will uplift your mood. From a drive-thru graduation ceremony to a nine-year-old getting Presidential award, these are five best from today.

Hotel releases ‘Bunny Love’ tell-tale

A tell-tale video clip of bunny lovers getting married at Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel in Ireland has won the hearts of many on social media. The furry love mates Bugsy and Roger were pronounced bunny hubby and wife in an event organized by the hospitality business amid the coronavirus lockdown that left the establishment devoid of humans. Therefore, the nearly 3-minute footage shows the staff catering to the animals and pets at the onsite farm while they eventually host a wedding for bunnies.

18-year-old gets reward after cleaning streets

An 18-year-old high school student was left surprised after he received a car and a scholarship as a reward following his huge clean-up mission in the city after protests. According to reports, Antonio Gwynn Jr. took up the cleaning mission in his hometown Buffalo, New York after he heard about the damage caused by the ongoing protests on news. Gwynn got to know about roads covered in glass and garbage and picked up his broom at 2 a.m. in the morning and started cleaning the area.

Drive-thru graduation ceremony in Bengaluru

A school in Bengaluru is grabbing headlines after it organised the city's first drive-thru graduation ceremony on June 6. According to reports, the school called in students and parents to attend the ceremony from inside their cars. The Canadian International School organised the event keeping in mind the restrictions imposed on gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, CIS held Bangalore's first drive-through graduation ceremony! Graduates and their parents drove around our football field and as each car passed by, teachers cheered them on as they received their certificates. We'll find a way or make one! #cisbRocks #cisblearns pic.twitter.com/fG4EwmbSK9 — CISB (@cisblearns) June 6, 2020

9-year-old gets Presidential award

A nine-year-old boy from Kenya's Bungoma county is being lauded for his amazing innovation to help battle the rise of the coronavirus cases in his country. According to reports, the boy named Stephen Wamukota made a machine to make hand washing easier amid the pandemic. Wamukota made a wooden machine with limited resources that dispense hand sanitizer and water for an effective hand wash. Wamukota's father who is an electrician by profession reportedly helped the boy in arranging woods and tightening screws.

Bungoma Governor @GovWWangamati & senator @Cleophasmalala committed to scout for a special school that will help narture the creative talent of Stephen Wamukota, the 9 year-old who grabbed global headlines for pioneering a home-made hand-washing & sanitizer-dispensing machine. pic.twitter.com/6RPNNFZ9Wl — BungomaDigital (@BungomaDigital) May 15, 2020

Former students step up to help retired 'gurus'

Former students of South Point School in Kolkata have come up to help and support their retired teachers living a lonely life away from their children amidst the lockdown. Calling their organization 'Pointers Who Care' and thinking about the trouble former teachers may face as they might not be able to get out for procuring essentials, these former students are doing anything in their capacity to support their 'gurus'.

