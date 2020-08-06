Good News: From Man Winning Lottery 25 Times To 'mini Bruce Lee', Read 5 Uplifting Stories

While the challenges of this year don’t seem to end, people are coping up ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From 'mini Bruce Lee' to man building a cabin for a pet dog, these are five best from today.

Man wins lottery 25 times from 25 identical tickets

In a rare incident, a man in Virginia took a unique approach to buy lottery tickets and it resulted in unexpected delight. Raymond Harrington bought 25 identical lottery rockets for the same draw and ended up winning 25 times for a tidal prize of $125,000. He told the Virginia Lottery officials that he had visited a store near the Virginia beach and decided to purchase 25 $1 tickets for the July 17 Pick 4 drawing.

Army Major takes 1,100km trek to raise money for daughter

Army major took a journey of 1,100 kilometres trek across the UK to raise funds for his daughter. Chris Brannigan has pledged to walk from Land's End to Edinburgh with a 25-kg bag on his back and no footwear. His eight-year-old daughter, Hasti was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) in 2018 and there is no treatment for the same.

Penguins take field trip to gift shop

A video of penguins on a field trip to a gift shop has gone viral on the internet. Just like all of us love shopping, two penguins of Shedd Aquarium, Izzy and Carmen, too can’t get enough of exploring a gift shop. The adorable creatures took a field trip to Shedd's gift shop and a video of the two has gone viral, where they can be seen wandering in the store.

The penguins explore the gift shop! 🐧 Penguins Izzy and Carmen took a field trip to Shedd's gift shop and found...even more penguins. pic.twitter.com/6lEFLUMpyF — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 3, 2020

Read: Penguins Izzy And Carmen Take Field Trip To Gift Shop; Video Brings Smile And Joy | Watch

Ten-year-old fan of Bruce Lee

A ten-year-old Japanese schoolboy named Ryusei Imai recently became an internet sensation after his photos went viral on social media. Ryusei Imai already has half a million followers on Instagram thanks to his likeness to the martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The ten-year-old boy was apparently such a huge fan of Bruce Lee that he dedicated himself to becoming just like his icon. Many call him 'mini Bruce Lee'.

Read: Ten-year-old Bruce Lee Fan Dedicates Himself To Become The 'Mini Bruce Lee'; See Pic

Man builds wooden cabin for pet dog

A video of a wooden cabin has gone viral on social media. The special thing about this cabin is that it has been built for a pet dog. Reports suggest that the video was first uploaded in the year 2019 on Facebook. However, it has now resurfaced on Reddit.

Read: Man Builds Wooden Cabin For Pet Dog, Adorable Video Wins Internet | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.