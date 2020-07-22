Good News: From Animated Awareness Video To Creative Self-portrait, Read Uplifting Stories

As challenging as 2020 has been for millions across the globe, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From coronavirus outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind during these days. To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been searching for “good news”, according to Google. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “heartening” stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From 'must-watch' coronavirus awareness posts to an artist making consecutive self-portraits these are five best from today.

'Must-watch' PSA video on coronavirus

Joining union’s efforts to spread awareness about novel coronavirus, Government of Uttar Pradesh has now launched an animated video which shows how face coverings and masks can prevent a person from contracting COVID-19. The PSA video, which is now doing rounds of the internet, shows how coronavirus can infect people in their day to day lives and how are masks useful in dodging the infection.

Artist makes self-portrait for the 4th time

Three days back, a man shared a life-size picture of himself sitting on a chair. The picture looks exactly like a mirror image of the man painting the picture. Fans of the artist have commented on the picture asking him to paint a self-portrait painting the picture that he was painting at the time. In the comments shared on the social media app, many people have been asking the painter to experiment with his life-size painting which has motivated the artist to make his self-portrait for the fourth time. Many are still urging the painter "to make another one without any exceptions". Take a look:

Image: r/pics Reddit

Tiger gives way to python

A video showing a python’s encounter with a tiger in the forest is doing rounds on social media. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. The video gathered 13,100 views and 1,500 likes. The short clip shows a python blocking the way of a tiger. The tiger stands patiently for some time, waiting for the python to leave his way. However, when the python does not move from his place, the tiger leaves silently. The video is captioned as ‘Tiger leaves way to Python’.

Tiger leaves the way to Python.. pic.twitter.com/87nGHbo0M0 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 21, 2020

IPS officer spreads cybersecurity awareness

IPS Officer Pankaj Nain posted a tweet where he compared the use of a proper mask with choosing a very strong password. The picture shows a woman wearing a see-through mask made of net. He also used the hashtag ‘#Cybersecurity’. The tweet is not only relevant for cybersecurity but also shows the importance of choosing a proper mask.

A weak password and username is going to give you such protection only #Cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/FkteEFkMDl — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) July 21, 2020

Lightening from outer space

NASA astronaut Bob Behnken shared a ‘mesmerizing’ video clip of lightning from the International Space Station (ISS), providing a unique angle of the naturally occurring electrostatic discharge. The nine seconds long video captured from space shows violet fringes between dense cloud.

Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020

