Good News: Man Sets Birds Free; Injured Teen Skateboarder Returns; Read 5 Cheerful Stories

While the challenges of this year don’t seem to end, people are coping up ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From man buying birds to set them free to the youngest person reaching the top of 11,000ft mountain, these are five best from today.

Man buys birds to set them free

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has brought misery and pain to everyone, even a small act of kindness can brighten up anybody’s day. One such incident was caught on camera. In the unique instance, a man bought birds just to set the wild creatures free and netizens termed him a “hero.”

Freedom is being You...

Without anyone's Permission..! pic.twitter.com/VJMZqJIFQX — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) August 3, 2020

US Boy, who saved sister from dog and got 90 stitches, celebrates Rakhi

Becoming a pinnacle of bravery at the mere age of six, Bridger Walker saved his little sister from a dog and in turn, suffering from severe injuries that caused him over 90 stitches. Now on Raksha Bandhan, a picture was posted by his aunt Nikki Walker showing his sister tying a Rakhi on Bridger's hand with hashtag, #BrotherLikeBridger.

The incident reportedly happened on July 9 when the dog approached the little girl but her brother stood in front of the animal to protect her. However, the dog attacked Bridger and bit him on his left cheek leading to severe injuries. Despite the pain, the six-year-old managed to escape the incident along with his sister.

Adventurous family climb nearly 11,000 feet mountain

A “proud dad” Leo Houlding celebrated his 40th birthday by leading his entire family including Jackson and Freya Houlding, aged three and seven respectively, and wife Jessica up the 10,853ft mountain of Piz Badile on the border of Switzerland and Italy. The pictures from the unique, adventurous “family outing” have caused a stir on social media with three-year-old Jackson reportedly becoming the youngest person to get to the top and Freya became the youngest person to reach the summit unaided.

11-yr-old Japanese Skateboarder Back After Recovery

Eleven-year-old Japanese skateboarder Sky Brown, who had fractured her skull after a tragic ramp accident during a training session in California is now back to her practice sessions. Aspiring to be Britain’s youngest Olympian, Brown had suffered her worst fall ever and was unresponsive on her way to the hospital on a helicopter, a report had quoted her father as saying. While she sustained numerous bone injuries including a fracture in her left wrist that needed surgery, the young sports icon has now stood up on her feet post a months’ recovery and was seen with her skateboard in videos she shared on her social media.

Guatemala teacher pedals his classroom to students

Due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, schools and colleges across the world have been shut down for a while. But a Guatemala teacher, in a heart-warming gesture, has been pedalling his classroom to students, showing how education can still be delivered in remote areas. When the pandemic closed Guatemala's schools earlier this year, teacher Gerardo Ixcoy decided to take the school to children.

Credit: AP

