Good News: NASA's Pic Of Several Environmental Wonders, Ape's Unmissable Reaction To Cuppa

With the coronavirus cases and death toll witnessing a surge, the news update can create gloom-and-doom driven environment, however, here's a wrap update on all the positive events from the day.

Hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut wins 13th title, breaks his own world record

On July 4, the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was held in New York wherein Joey Chestnut chomped down 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and won his 13th title. He defeated Darron Breeden, who secured the second place consuming 30 hot dogs while Chestnut passed the 1,000 hot dog milestones. Last year, in the event held in 2019, Chestnut had eaten 71 hot dogs, and therefore, this year he broke his own record in the event that was streamed online by the broadcasters.

NASA releases pic of several environmental wonders of Pacific northwest taken from ISS

An astronaut’s experience of the topography and environmental wonders from the International Space Station (ISS) has intrigued the internet. On July 4, NASA Earth shared the photo of the Pacific Northwest of the United States taken from ISS showing the cascade mountains, Olympic Peninsula, and the Salish Sea that caught the eye of the astronaut during his spacewalk. Running across the southern British Columbia in Canada through Washington, Oregon, and Northern California in the US, the rugged terrain masked by the snow was shot in mid-April 2020.

The Olympic Peninsula, Cascade Mountains, and Salish Sea caught the eye of an astronaut on the space station. https://t.co/LfXyJh7vo7 pic.twitter.com/yjgBwdYaux — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) July 4, 2020

Video of man snuggling with cheetahs leaves netizens stunned; Watch

An adorable footage of a man cuddling with the cheetah cubs has stunned the internet. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the 37 seconds clip depicts a loving bond between the man and the ferocious cats as he naps with cheetah cubs in the vicinity. Internet has been rendered shocked at the video as Susanta wrote in the caption that the video gave him “goosebumps”.

Sleeping with the beautyðŸ’•



Snuggling with Cheetahs. I had goosebumps seeing the video. Don’t know what the person had...



ðŸŽ¬: In the clip pic.twitter.com/w1LG93eEsM — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 4, 2020

Ape’s reaction after drinking a strong coffee is hilarious; Watch

While most adults associate their first cup of coffee in the morning with an epic kick-start to a day, an Ape is seen replicating the human feel for it in a video that has emerged online. Shared by the Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 14-second footage of the wild creature feeling the euphoria after he takes a sip of a cup of coffee in his zoo enclosure. The ape's priceless reaction has proved that the creatures are the immediate ancestors of humans. With over 4.3k views, the footage has convinced the internet that the apes and humans have more in common than previously thought of.

The reaction at the end when he has a strong coffee is no different than humansðŸ˜‚



One more proof that they are one of our immediate ancestors... pic.twitter.com/jpd39oBn5B — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 5, 2020

Video of snakes hatching out from eggs mesmerises netizens; Watch

In what can be called an eye retreat for reptile lovers, footage of snake infants hatching out of the eggs under the supervision of the handler has emerged on the internet. Shared by the Reptile Zoo by the name ‘Jay Prehistoric Pets’, the footage depicts corn and garter snake noodles slithering out in a white container. The zoo captioned the video saying, “These baby snake noodles are so cute but then again everything is so cute when it’s born, new life is so awesome it’s like a fresh start, so you just can’t help to not do your best to protect it.”

