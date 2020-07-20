Good News: Girl Welcomes Sister With Happy Dance As She Returns Home After Beating COVID

A video showing a sister’s reaction to the return of her sibling after beating COVID-19 has left people overjoyed. The two-minute-long video clip shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shows the younger sister dancing to celebrate the return of her elder sister. Shared on Twitter, the clip is now doing rounds of the internet.

The video starts by showing the younger sibling setting up the music system as the recovered siblings wait at a distance. A few seconds later, the peppy song Tai Tai Phish' from the movie Chillar Party starts playing which prompts her to break into high energy dance. She soon spreads her infectious joy to her sister who also starts dancing along. The clip finally ends by showing their mother doing aarti as she welcomes her daughter back home.

Just Loved the #SistersDuet!❤️

A worthy welcome of Elder Sis, returned after defeating #CoronaVirus.



No Pandemic can reduce a nanometer of smile, of any family that cherishes such Warmth, Love & Energy. pic.twitter.com/cTkUGT8RPw — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 19, 2020

Since shared the video has been viewed over 24.5 thousand times and received a bandwagon of comments with many saying that such welcomes are a must. However, there are many others who have highlighted that the girl was without face covering and his might spread the virus even further. One user wrote, " she danced well but forget to wear a mask, this is how corona spreading in our country" While another opined," I like the energetic and Cheerful younger sister. I never knew such level of sisterliness exists among Indians" .Yet another comment read,"This celebration is must for every fighter to boost their positivity".

'Bond of love'

And this is how she got Coronavirus in the first place 😉 — Samrat Aanand (@aanand_india) July 19, 2020

Awesome ... bonding of love.. ❤️divine — Rainbow and butterfly (@GlorySa95416909) July 20, 2020

Pure desh jis din korona virus se jeet jayega us din chehre PR khushi hoga but Abhi Jung jeeta nahi gya h waise sabko pure niyam follow karna chahiye jaha bhi jaye mask jarur lgaye sanitizer ka use karte hi rahe bich bich me — Shyamdhangar@850gmail. Com (@Shyamdhangar852) July 19, 2020

Beautiful video.

I like the energetic and Cheerful younger sister.

I never knew such level of sisterliness exist among Indians — YUSUF ISMA'IL (Da Funky Sheik) (@dfunkySheik) July 19, 2020

I don't remember the last time I danced with so much happiness... it's a treat to watch them❤️ — अवास्तविक (@sakshi_0107) July 19, 2020

And then don't forget Maa ki Aarti ki thaali 💫 Seriously, such a heart-warming video ❤️ — Thinking aloud (@pujanarula) July 20, 2020

Airborne disease means taking more precautions — pankaj kukreti (@pankajk68514962) July 20, 2020

