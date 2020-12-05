'Good Way To Break The Ice': Man Recreates 'Elf' Scene While Meeting Father For First Time

Bringing life to a scene from the movie 'Elf', a man from Boston, Doug Henning, wore a costume like the one actor Will Ferrell’s character wore and re-enacted the scene from the movie while meeting his biological father for the first time ever. According to the report by AP, Henning was raised by 'amazing adoptive parents' but he had not met his biological father till this day. It was only through ancestry.com where he met his cousins, and through them, his biological father, who was completely unaware that he had a son.

Son meets father for the first time

The official handle of the Associated Press took to its official YouTube handle and shared a video of the super enthusiastic son getting dressed up as an elf to meet his father. “Okay so this is me, getting ready to meet my biological dad, for the first time ever”, says Henning in the beginning of the video, while he is putting up his costume. He further says, “What a better way to cut the ice?”. After wearing the costume, he holds a cardboard which has ‘Dad’ written on it. On reaching the airport, he gets out of the car and as soon as he sees his dad, he starts singing, “I’m here, with my dad. And we never met, and he wants me to sing him a song!”.

According to the reports by AP, the father did not get the joke as he had not seen the movie. However, he gave a very big warm hug to his son the moment he saw him. Acccording to the reports by AP, Henning said, "When he came out of the airport, he probably thought I was a lunatic". He added, "It was a really good way to break the ice".

(Doug Henning, right, who was adopted as a baby, poses with his biological father after meeting face to face for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Logan International Airport in Boston. Image Credits: AP)

