'Good Work': Man Dressed As Santa Distributes Masks, Sanitizers In Mumbai Amid COVID-19

In Mumbai, a man dressed as Santa Claus is spreading awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing face masks and hand sanitizers to passersby. According to news agency ANI, the man named Ashok Kurmi distributed masks and sanitizers on Thursday near the Rani Laxmi Chowk area in the city. While speaking to the press, Kurmi said that earlier he used to distribute chocolates and toys to kids, but this year he decided to distribute masks and sanitizers in order to raise awareness about the pandemic.

'Feels good'

Kurmi, who is the President of Sion friend Circle Foundation, said that he wanted to contribute his bit to the gift against the pandemic in the country and hence he decided to give away sanitizers and masks to people. Kurmi said that he feels good and satisfied by distributing masks and sanitizers because it is helping in spreading awareness about following health safety protocols to protect lives amid pandemic.

"I used to celebrate Christmas every year by distributing toys, chocolates, and gifts to underprivileged kids but this year due to the massive spread of COVID-19, I decided to sanitize bus stands, autos, and other places," Kurmi said.

People on social media are absolutely impressed with the kind gesture of the man as they are showering the comment section with messages appreciating his noble thought.

There have been numerous instances across India where people have tried to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic in their own simple ways. For example, during the Durga Puja festivities, several sculptors created goddess Durga's idols depicting medical professionals to pay tribute to the frontline workers battling the disease. In Tamil Nadu, cops hired actors dressed as COVID-19 virus to raise awareness among the people.

