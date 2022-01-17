'Goodbye Switzerland': Anand Mahindra Shares Beautiful Pics Of Srinagar Covered In Snow

Anand Mahindra's post on social media often goes viral as it always has something unique to offer. Sometimes, the business tycoon shares his adventurous experience, while other times he shares quirky memes. However, this time Mr Mahindra has shared four beautiful images from Srinagar covered in snow. The post has gained a lot of attention on social media.

Mahindra's CEO shared the post on Twitter with the caption, "Hello Srinagar. Goodbye Switzerland…" The post includes four photographs from Srinagar, which appears to be completely covered in snow, and looks magnificent. A house with trees that are covered in snow can be seen in one shot. The sun casts a gleaming look on the snow, making it appealing to the eye. Another image was obtained from a high vantage point, revealing the mountain range, which is blanketed in white snow.

Netizens react

The post was shared yesterday on January 16 and since then it has gone viral with more than 72 thousand likes and over 6 thousand retweets. It also welcomes a huge number of comments from people who loved the post and also shared their own snow experiences. Some also shared images and videos from Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand.

One Twitter user shared a video link writing, "Last year in February, we witnessed heavy snowfall at Barog, Himachal. It was lifetime experience for us. Locals told that such snowfall had happened after 20-25 yrs." Another person commented, "Beautiful pictures. Just saw a place today called Kodi, beyond Uddupi ...like Maldives. Now this. We are fortunate to live in a country that has the best of every world within it. Wish they taught things like this in school. Curiosity fuels exploration. Exploration fuels Pride."

Last year in February, we witnessed heavy snowfall at Barog, Himachal. It was lifetime experience for us. Locals told that such snowfall had happened after 20-25 yrs.https://t.co/2xLUcG4wBZ — маниакальный (@livemka) January 16, 2022

Wowww... lovely pics Sir 😊👌

Kashmir of 1985 in May when I had been there 😊 pic.twitter.com/H8hNuqiISl — Dr Charuhas #Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) January 16, 2022

The third comment read, "Awesome pics Sir. Yes, we always look for Switzerland for experiencing snow. Thanks for promoting our desi-travel destination Srinagar for this. This shows India has hottest destinations for sure but important is improve the safety and living conditions for every destination."

Beautiful pictures. Just saw a place today called Kodi, beyond Uddupi ...like Maldives. Now this. We are fortunate to live in a country that has the best of every world within it. Wish they taught things like this in school. Curiosity fuels exploration. Exploration fuels Pride — Sphinxspell (@sphinxspell1976) January 16, 2022

If theres heaven on earth its in Kashmir... Nothing can replace the natural beauty of the place... Sad its got political... But it should be in the Bucket list or places to visit in one's lifetime... You just cannot miss this place — brian (@brian2812) January 16, 2022

Over Vaishnodevi and Srinagar 2 days back. 😍 pic.twitter.com/CpQmCkvNwM — Achhabachha🇮🇳 (@Lovepettyquotes) January 16, 2022

National Youth Day Post

Recently, on the occasion of National Youth Day, Mr Mahindra impressed everyone with his enlightening post stating that he believes that they should celebrate not just the young in age, but also the young at heart. He also shared a picture of himself sitting at the last bench of a classroom with children.

Today, on #NationalYouthDay, I believe we celebrate not just the young in age, but also the young at heart. I believe it’s vital to preserve a fresh,youthful outlook to the world around us. Because my batteries are recharged the most when I visit classrooms with our Nanhi Kalis.. pic.twitter.com/cXaWAQ7BTW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 12, 2022

Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter