Google Cancels April Fool's Day Pranks For Second Consecutive Year Amid COVID-19

Google on Wednesday announced that it was cancelling the April Fool’s day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic to express solidarity with the healthcare workers and the grieving families recovering from the loss of loved ones. The Alphabet Inc.-owned firm rolled out an internal employee email for the second consecutive year elaborating that it will refrain from marking April 1 as April’s Fools Day as countries were still under the ravaging impact of COVID-19. It, therefore, advised the employees not to pull the “fun” pranks or corny jokes this year, as millions were rendered unemployed, and several others are still struggling with the long-lasting symptoms of the SARS-CoV-2, meanwhile many have been confined into isolation as European countries enforced fresh lockdowns.

“In 2020, we made the decision to pause our longstanding Google tradition of celebrating April Fools’ Day, out of respect for all those fighting COVID-19. With much of the world still grappling with serious challenges, we will again pause the jokes for April Fools’ Day in 2021,” the company said in a statement. Separately, in an internal email obtained by Business Insider, Google’s marketing chief, Lorraine Twohill said that the company was going to take the year off from that tradition out of respect for all those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. She added that this year, the goal of the company is to be helpful to people, and therefore, it was advisable to save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a “whole lot brighter” than 2021.

Matter of 'sensitivity'

The company announced that it has already terminated any efforts or projects and paused jokes campaigns for April Fools day, both internally and externally. It also asked employees to dismiss any individual or minor efforts to mark the day as a matter of sensitivity. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, separately, urged the employees to instead volunteer for the communities who were vulnerable and most impacted. He also spiked the employee donation funds to $10,000 per employee per year, according to Business Insider. Last year, the company made a similar announcement, saying that at the time, when the public was desperately looking for information on the virus, health, and wellbeing, any attempt at jokes can result in misleading people and damage the brand’s reputation.

