Google CEO Sundar Pichai Feels He 'might' Need To Work On His 'surfing Skills'; Here's Why

Google CEO Sundar Pichai suggested on Friday that he might need to work on his "surfing abilities" after sharing a snapshot of Google Chrome's dinosaur game, which shows when a user is unplugged from the Internet. In his tweet, the Google CEO used a water wave emoji, implying that the dinosaur will most likely utilise a surfing board to overcome hurdles and get a high score, as shown by the blue-coloured water.

The Google CEO's tweet has received over 9,000 likes and over 400 retweets in less than 24 hours.

Might need to work on my surfing skills 🌊 chrome://dino/ pic.twitter.com/OqDn3RHLGg — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2021

The image depicts a splash of colour beneath the T-Rex, which was introduced to the game as part of an update in honour of the Tokyo Olympics. After seeing Pichai's post, internet users felt ecstatic. One user likened his score to that of Google CEO Sundar Pichai. When his internet connection would frequently go down, another user noted this was his go-to game.

This is the first time I have seen a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection 😀 I really enjoyed it!! pic.twitter.com/Mda2qOoRp3 — Rahul Malhotra (@rahulcoder) July 23, 2021

"During 2G era. This was my favourite one", one Twitter user wrote. "This is fun! I also need to work on my surfing skills," commented another. "Gotta turn on that dark mode, Sundar," wrote the third commenter.

How about this approach? 😄 pic.twitter.com/OovXZxs7I6 — Ahmed Numen (@AhmedNumen) July 23, 2021

Please include some indian regional languages. Your my inspiration Sir😌 pic.twitter.com/zCcWO5Ho1s — Ajith Kumar Kolanji (@ARAjithK) July 23, 2021

How to play the dinosaur game

Users can play the dinosaur game built into the Chrome web browser to pass the time until their internet connection is restored. The game is about a pixelated Tyrannosaurus rex that keeps rushing through a terrain indefinitely. To get a high score, users must dodge or jump over obstacles along the way.

Because of the continuing coronavirus outbreak in Japan, and because many people are expected to watch the Olympic Games from their homes, Google has produced an Olympics-themed minigame to keep users engaged. The T-rex will now pick up the Olympic torch and morph into one of the avatars competing in the Olympics in the revised edition. The game's essential structure, however, stays the same.

Sundar Pichai's recent remark on 'free and open internet'

Recently, Pichai told the BBC that the free and open internet is under threat in various nations, claiming that many governments are blocking or attempting to restrict information flow and that the concept of a "free and open internet" was taken for granted.

