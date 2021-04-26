Google Doodle Thanks Healthcare Workers And Scientific Researchers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year, the healthcare workers in both public and private institutions have been of great help. they are fighting the deadly virus on the frontlines and risking their lives in keeping us safe. Along with that, the science and research community has helped in coming up with the vaccination to reduce COVID-19's intensity. Google decided to celebrate and thank the public health workers as well as the scientific community with a doodle that is featured on the search engine's main page.

Latest Google doodle thanks all healthcare workers & scientific researchers

The latest Google doodle is animated. Its left side shows a scientist at work with glasses. The 'G' then pops up a heart that is sent to the 'E' at the very end, as a token of love and appreciation given to the hardworking community. "Thank You: Public Health Workers and Researchers in the Scientific Community," Google said. Further, it added, "To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you."

Last year, one of the Google Doodles was made to appreciate the efforts of the frontline workers who toiled hard during the peak months of the pandemic in fighting the virus as well as making sure we were taken care of in the best way possible.

COVID-19 situation in India

As the world continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,69,60,172 positive cases, out of which, 1,40,85,110 have successfully recovered and 1,92,311 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,49,691 new cases, 2,17,113 fresh recoveries and 2,767 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases across the country is 12,9811.

