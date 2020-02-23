'Google Golden Baba': Man From Kanpur Wears 2kg Of Gold Everyday

A man from Kanpur, Manoj Sengar is known as 'Google Golden Baba' as he reportedly has been wearing at least as much as two kilograms of gold for the last ten years. He is also known as the Bappi Lahiri of Uttar Pradesh. While speaking to a local media outlet, Sengar stated that his love for gold dates back to the days of Doordarshan's 'Mahabharat'. When he watched the television series, he discovered his love for gold and he believes that 'Kshatriyas should always wear ornaments of gold and silver'.

According to media reports, after watching the series, Sengar started wearing gold daily and he now owns a dozen chains made of gold and wears gold rings on all his fingers. He told the media outlet that some of the locket designs he owns are fish, Hanumanji, Ganeshji and Maa Durga. Even his glasses and belt are made of gold.

READ: Mahashivratri 2020: Miniature Artist Creates Shiva Linga On Pencil Nib

He reportedly also owns Karn Kundal and a Kada made of gold. The revolver that he owns for his safety is also made of gold. According to reports, he even wears shoes made of silver. While speaking to the media outlet, he said that he has been threatened several times and even has been attacked as many as four times. However, he still hasn't stopped wearing his gold ornaments, however, those incidents led to him hiring two armed bodyguards for his safety. He further said that he wishes to get a Kavach (armour) made of gold for himself.

READ: Sir Gary Sobers Dancing On Bollywood Songs Is The Best Thing On Internet

'Goldman'

Another man, Sunny Waghchaure from Pune, Maharashtra, is popular for his love for gold. Sunny is known as 'Gold Man' because of the gold jewellery that he wears and maintains his love for gold. He even moves around in golden vehicles. According to a local media outlet, he owns few luxury vehicles, and out of them, three vehicles have been wrapped in gold, making them look very different.

READ: 'Stop Bullying': 9-year-old's Heartbreaking Story Leaves Netizens Emotional

READ: Video Of Elephant Calf Playing With Water Sprinkler Wins Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.