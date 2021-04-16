Google Introduces Time Lapse In Google Earth, Witness Nearly 4 Decades Of Planetary Change

In what is being considered as the biggest update to Google Earth since 2017, planet earth can now be seen in an entirely new dimension, which is, time. Google Earth has now launched ‘Timelapse in Google Earth’, where users can look at 24 million satellite photos from the past 37 years through an interactive 4D experience. “Now anyone can watch time unfold and witness nearly four decades of planetary change”, read the blog. Taking to its official Instagram handle, google shared a glimpse of timelapse videos of various places, including Mato Grosso in Brazil, Mylius-Erichsen Land in Greenland and Dubai in UAE.

All about Timelapse in Google Earth

The technology has been launched in collaboration with US Space agency NASA, US Geological Survey, European Space Agency and European Commission. “Timelapse in Google Earth provides a better understanding of the dynamic changes to our planet from climate and human behavior over time”, read the caption of the videos. As per the blog, the company is excited to see how people from different backgrounds will use Timelapse in Google Earth ‘to shine a light on our planet’.

Impressed by the new feature, netizens took over the comment section. One Instagram user wrote, "Great work. so sad to see the rate of deforestation". Another person wrote, "This is Dynamic". The video has managed to gather over 112K likes.

How to use Timelapse in Google Earth?

To explore Timelapse in Google Earth, the user needs to go to g.co/Timelapse. On the handy search bar, one can choose any place on the planet where you want to see time in motion. Also, the user can explore Timelapse by opening Google Earth and clicking on the ship’s wheel to find Timelapse in the storytelling platform. Google has also uploaded more than 800 Timelapse videos in both 2D and 3D for public use on the website- g.co/TimelapseVideos. The user can select any video they want as a ready-to-use MP4 video or sit back and watch the videos on YouTube.

