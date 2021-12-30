Google Maps Advices Man To Drive Into A Tree While He Was Lost In Jungle

People often share their weird and interesting experiences that they have had with Google Maps. These stories get viral on the internet as netizens love to know the incredible stories like this one, which is making the rounds on the internet. A man named Alfred claimed that Google Maps told him to "drive into a tree" when he was hopelessly lost on Twitter.

The man goes by @CallMeAlfredo on Twitter is from Accra, Ghana. He claims that he was following online directions when he became completely lost in the jungle. According to Daily Star, he then started following orders from Google map, which told Alferd to drive into a tree. He shared the Tweet by writing, "Not Google maps leading us into the bush and having the audacity to say “turn left”. Into the mango tree?"

Not Google maps leading us into the bush and having the audacity to say “turn left”. Into the mango tree? — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) December 27, 2021

Netizens shared their experience

Alferd shared the tweet on December 27 and since then it has received more than 900 likes and around 260 Retweets. It also invited a huge number of comments where people shared their weird experiences with Google maps. One Twitter user wrote, "I'll never forget the day we used Google maps to travel to Calabar by road. Before we knew it, we were in one village with a dead end. Google maps said we should continue going." Another person commented, "That is because you were using Infinix "

I'll never forget the day we used Google maps to travel to Calabar by road. Before we knew it, we were in one village with a dead end. Google maps said we should continue going 😭😭 — M. (@mxndxyluv) December 27, 2021

That is because you were using Infinix 😂😂😂 — COME ONLINE😎 (@GideonAryee5) December 28, 2021

Yes. Why, don't you have faith? — Kay (@_KwekuAM) December 27, 2021

Several others used different emojis to share their emotion. One guy reported that he was in Ghana's Volta Region, on his way to a resort, and asked Google Maps for directions, which told him to travel into the jungle, where there was no road. He then called the resort and requested directions, which provided him with directions to the location.

🤣🤣🤣🤣... My innnn — THE CROP_SCIENTIST 🌽🇬🇭 (@OsumanIbrahim_G) December 28, 2021

😂😂😅😅😅 — Ekow Bansah (@Bra_Kow) December 28, 2021

🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Benny Ways (@Benny_Ways) December 27, 2021

Tragic case from Google map

Google maps can sometimes lead to a tragic accident like this one which made the news last year. Google Maps ended up directing two young Russians to an abandoned path, where their car eventually broke down, according to Autoevolution. There was no cellular signal and while trying to deal with the extremely cold weather, the driver eventually died, freezing to death, while the passenger was discovered by medical crews with some critical injuries.

Image: Pixabay, @CallmeAlfredo/Twitter