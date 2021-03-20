Google Marks Beginning Of Spring 2021 in Northern Hemisphere with Delightful Doodle

Google on March 20 marked the first day of spring and the end of the winter season in the northern hemisphere with a colourful doodle. Spring 2021 begins on March 20 and ends on June 21. It is also known as springtime and is one of the four temperate seasons.

In climatology, Spring is the season of the year between winter and summer during which temperatures gradually rise. When the sun comes directly in line with the equator then the spring equinox starts. The starting of spring also signifies that day and night will be equal in length until the summer solstice in June. In the south of the equator, it is the beginning of autumn.

It is generally defined in the Northern Hemisphere as extending from the vernal equinox (day and night equal in length), to the summer solstice (year’s longest day).

The spring temperature transition from winter cold to summer heat occurs only in middle and high latitudes; near the Equator, temperatures vary little during the year. Spring is very short in the polar regions.

Now, Google Doodle has celebrated the first day of Spring. Google has created an animated doodle full of life for spring 2021. The flamboyant Google doodle full of colours showcases the blossoming of flowers and the returning of hibernated animals with an animated animal most probably a hedgehog with a flower bouquet on his back and three honey-bees flying around it. Hedgehog comes out of hibernation during the Spring season.

The spring equinox also witnesses new births

Spring is also considered as one of the most loved seasons. The advent of spring equinox also signifies the blossoming of new things.

During the winters, many animals migrate south then head north as temperatures rise. For the northern regions, birds chirping outside ones window indicate the cheerful spring season. The spring equinox also witnesses new births as many animals reproduce in the spring when temperatures are warmer and food is plentiful. Meanwhile, it is still Autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.