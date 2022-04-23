Google Pays Tribute To Iraqi Artist Naziha Salim Via Doodle; Here's All You Need To Know

Google never fails to amuse its users with its daily doodle artwork, and today, the search giant has paid tribute via its doodle artwork to Naziha Salim, an Iraqi painter and one of the most influential artists in the art world.

Google chose April 23 to remember the ace artist as it was on this day in 2020 that the Barjeel Art Foundation highlighted Nazhia's work in their collection of female artists.

Google Doodle pays tribute to Iraqi artist Naziha Salim

Today we honour a female artist, educator and author who shone a light on the women around her.

— Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 23, 2022

Who is Naziha Salim?

Born in 1927 in Istanbul, Turkey, Naziha Salim took her father's interest in art from a very young age. Naziha's mother was an embroidery artist, and one of her brothers, Rashid, was a political cartoonist, while her other brother, Jawad, was one of Iraq's most popular sculptors. Her third brother, Su'ad Salim, was a designer in Iraq.

Naziha completed her graduation from Baghdad Fine Arts and received a scholarship. Reports say that because of her keen interest in arts and sheer hard work, Naziha became the first woman to achieve a scholarship. Later, she moved to Paris to pursue higher studies in the field of artwork at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux-Arts. She specialised in fresco and mural painting during her course there. After completing her graduation, Naziha spent several years abroad practicing artwork.

Naziha returned to Baghdad to work at the Fine Arts Institute, where she started teaching until she retired. Naziha also became one of the founding members of Al-Ruwwad, a community of artists that studied abroad and incorporated European art techniques into the Iraqi aesthetic. She was also very active in Iraq's arts community and also authored the book named, Iraq: Contemporary Art, an important resource for the early development of the country's modern art movement.

Why is Naziha Salim so popular?

Naziha Salim is highly popular because of her style of expressing reality through her bold brush strokes and vivid colors. Her work mainly depicts rural Iraqi women and their life. Even today, artworks made by Naziha Salim hang at the Sharjah Art Museum and the Modern Art Iraqi Archive.

Image: Twitter/ @GoogleIndia