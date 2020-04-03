Google Searches For ‘good News’ Are At An All-time High

The searches for ‘good news’ have hit an all-time high during the challenging times of the global coronavirus pandemic, according to Google Trends. Since 2004, when Google began publishing search data, the good news search hadn’t ever achieved such groundbreaking numbers, that have more than doubled recently.

Although Google Trends does not list the actual calculation of the searches, there are ways one can tally the trend with respect to what people are searching the other days, as per reports. The searches for the term “good news” were monitored as up to 25 per cent against the recent trend. The search volume data was compiled by a website Ahrefs.com that suggested the average volume of the good news search was reaching somewhere 78,000 in a month, as tallied in December 2019. Therefore, the actual figures would stand at about half a million searches per month, as per the report.

Uplifting information trend

The chart for the month of March 2020 had spiked quite as similarly in the US like many other tally charts like the recent unemployment numbers, according to a media report. Some news outlets even channelled traffic under the searches such as good news, or the good news network. This also includes visual information, such as music videos, like the trending Dr. John Campell video about “positive things to say” and Mac Miller’s positivity music video.

The trend is accompanied by the searches for the coronavirus pandemic updates, however, many users have preferred to ingest good news right after. One could account for the numbers to the health emergency and the rising death toll that has triggered anxiousness amongst people that need uplifting information from time to time. A partial trend could be attributed to the lockdown measures across several nations, that have pushed the internet traffic to explore stories that creative and comforting.

