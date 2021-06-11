Google Search On CEO Sundar Pichai’s Birthday Makes 'strange Mistake'; Check It Out

CEO of the software firm Google and Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai celebrated his 49th birthday on June 10. He was born in 1972, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in South India. As the heartfelt wishes poured in for the Google boss from all quarters, there emerged several tweets about the weird confusion about the CEO of the tech giant’s birth date. Pichai has been a longtime advocate of sincere work as he had stated in several of his conferences that “the road to success can be found only through hard work”. He is also one of the world's most successful professionals under 50 who continues to inspire the budding tech professionals.

On the day of his birthday, however, the entrepreneur stole the limelight for a different reason as he sparked a meme fest online after some users pointed out that while searching for his birth date on Google, the results, instead of showing June 10, listed the date July 12. Pichai who studied at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and earned his Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) degree has been a favourite among the Indian Twitter. The confusion was quickly pointed out by his fans and well-wishers as they searched for his birth date online, interestingly on Google that Pichai himslef heads.

Now according to #Google, Sir's birthday is on 12th July.

Yaar google bhi na!!! #SundarPichai pic.twitter.com/JtoejXKuy4 — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 10, 2021

Am I the only One Confused?? now I have to wish or tweet about today is not his birthday#SundarPichai pic.twitter.com/iUW0fbfwOl — Samyutha (@samutha1197) June 10, 2021

If today is Sundar Pichai sir's Birthday then why Google says it on 12th July 🤔

What is truth ?? @sundarpichai pic.twitter.com/NW4ZEqt2Jb — Pranav Mahajan (@its_pranav_07) June 10, 2021

Google CEO did not have 'a refrigerator'

The soft-spoken CEO had also revealed earlier that he enjoys the sense of humour and therefore also likes watching the Netflix comedy series F.R.I.E.N.D.S. the tech entrepreneur is also a soccer lover. "I am a big football fan. I follow football more because it is easier to follow there. I am a big Barcelona and Lionel Messi fan," he once told students at Delhi college SRCC in one of the interviews. Pichai was born to a middle-class family to a father who was an electrical engineer by profession. He is worth about $150 million after he joined Google in 2004.

In an interview with New York Times, Pichai had revealed his humble living as he told the newspaper that he had once lacked the basic amenities such as a refrigerator in his home in India. The Google CEO said that he lived in a modest Indian house, which he shared with tenants and would often sleep on the living room floor. Pichai also informed that there was a drought while he was growing up and hence he grew up in anxiety and can never sleep without a water bottle by his side even to date.

