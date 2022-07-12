Google's Question On Searching Spellings Of Daily-use Words Catch Netizens' Attention

Are you an orthographer or someone who occasionally makes that spelling error? Even if you belong to the category of people who always write or spell correctly, there might be certain words in your dictionary for which you always turn to Google. Well, taking Google’s help to know the correct spelling of a particular word is pretty normal nowadays because we all do it, and guess what, Google knows it too.

In a tweet shared by the tech giant, Google asked people to share a word they use regularly but still search for its spelling before using it. Soon after the word-related post was shared by Google on the micro-blogging platform, it seemed to resonate with netizens as they reacted to the post with different words in the comments section that often confuse them.

What word do you use all the time but still have to search to make sure you're spelling it right? — Google (@Google) July 11, 2022

The tweet has so far scored over 2,000 likes and has garnered over 130 retweets. Many social media users have taken Google’s share seriously and are sharing phrases and words that confuse them with their spellings.

Netizens find Google’s tweet relatable

Happy to know that others too face this trouble, netizens started to react to the post soon after it was published. Commenting on the post, one user wrote, “I thought it was only me.”

I thought it was only me. :) — Bhuvmanyu (@bhuvmanyu) July 12, 2022

“I Google Google a lot!” quipped another. “Mine is receive,” said the third user.

I Google Google a lot! — Tom Griffiths 🇺🇦 (@TheTIGriff) July 11, 2022

Mine is "receive"😂 — Mekzzy (@Justmekzy) July 11, 2022

"As one gets older, for me at least, simple words seem to be, that just doesn't look right, until I doublecheck. I try to use a cinnamon or a similar word to build up my vocabulary. If meaning is conveyed does it really matter how you spell it? Playing with words, synonym," commented another user.

As one gets older, for me at least, simple words seem to be, that just doesn't look right, until I doublecheck.

I try to use a cinnamon or a similar word to build up my vocabulary.

If meaning is conveyed does it really matter how you spell it?



playing with words

synonym 😆 — John D Hamilton (@HamiltonJohnD) July 11, 2022

A fifth user shared his experience and said, “When teaching compound interest, principal vs principle. To this day I haven’t committed it to memory.”

When teaching compound interest, principal vs principle. To this day I haven’t committed it to memory. — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ DubZ ♥🇯🇲 (@shawnzukie) July 11, 2022

Here are some more interesting replies that users shared after resonating with Google’s latest tweet:

「Exercise」this word just to difficult for me 💀 — ピーター🏳️‍🌈🇳🇬✨ (@cozyKyon) July 11, 2022

This was going to be my answer too, my brain literally can't remember how to organize the letters, can't even get Swype to guess it 😔 — David Petersen (@cdpetersen11) July 12, 2022

Unnecessary

Foreign

Receive

... 😩 — Ravisha Heshan (@Ravisha_Heshan) July 11, 2022

@Google as if you didn’t already know… — Michael Nahm (@MichaelNahm) July 11, 2022