Googly Eyes On Bell Peppers; Hilarious Yet Creative Twitter Post Leaves Netizens Amused

Googly eyes to colourful bell peppers are all one needs to watch at the end of a tiring day. The creative and unusual twist has left people on the internet amused. The pictures uploaded by Rob N Roll on Twitter have created a buzz online. The hilarious expressions resulting from the plastic googly eyes to the half-cut bell peppers have made them look animated. The pictures surely tickle one's funnybone. The picture was uploaded with a quirky caption, "Cutting bell peppers and adding googly eyes bis bound to heal your soul a little, give it a try," Won't give away much, take a look at it yourself:

cutting bell peppers and adding googly eyes is bound to heal your soul a little, give it a try pic.twitter.com/E8DWRY2D8S — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) August 19, 2021

The post included four hilarious pictures with three different coloured bell peppers. The first one is an orange bell pepper cut in half vertically. The googly eyes pasted on the top with the seeds on the convex part makes it look like it is about to scream. The second one is a red bell pepper that looks utterly surprised at something. The yellow one, too, has a similar expression. The last red one looks quite scared of the sharp knife placed beside it.

The pictures, actually taken from sadanduseless.com brightens the mood of viewers on the microblogging site. The pictures, uploaded on August 19, garnered over 170k likes and 800 comments. While some jokingly appreciated the "cooking tip," some carried added their experience with googly eyes. However, quite a few criticised RobNRoll for inauthentically reproducing pictures without crediting the original source.

Some more googly eyes on a variety of objects

The post ignited a Twitter trend, and people added googly eyes to unusual objects. It was trending on Twitter. From shoes to toasters to cat fur, it looks like everything is fun with a splash of googly eyes on it. Take a look at the first one, a tree named 'Fred.' The giant googly eyes on the Christmas tree surely make netizens roll on the floor laughing. The second one is abstract art created with googly eyes on cat fur. Check out the compilation of googly eyes on regular objects.

I combed out my cat the other day and did this… pic.twitter.com/wrw32zITTo — Lynda (@Indigo_Rhino) August 19, 2021

Someone sent me your tweet because my kid likes to do things like this! pic.twitter.com/G0tamzykS8 — Fairy Nuff (@FlightyF) August 19, 2021

