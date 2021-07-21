Goose Pays A Surprise Visit To Partner In Surgery, Shares A Meal With It; WATCH

While the internet could be a depressing place a lot of times, it also possesses a bright side to it. Having said that, a heartwarming incident of a goose, Amelia, who paid a surprise visit to its partner, Arnold, who is undergoing emergency surgery has been winning hearts all over social media. Images of the couple went viral online and now there's a new video featuring them. It depicts a group of birds sharing a meal. The video will definitely melt your heart.

The footage was shared on Instagram by Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center. They wrote, "Arnold Update!!!" Arnold and his companion Amelia were given their names by the medical centre. The goose is doing well, according to them, and will be waddling in no time. They went on to say that Amelia pays him daily visits.

“We continued to do his treatments near the door and yesterday we managed to set up a temporary pen so they could share a meal,” they wrote. They also informed that Arnold will remain in the hospital till he is completely cured.

Here's the link to the video:

Netizens' leave heartwarming comments

The video has approximately 1,900 views since it was shared a little over ten hours ago, and the numbers are now just rising. “Ahhh I'm trying not to cry at work while reading this. I'm so happy he's doing well. He definitely wants to get those bandages off,” commented a user on Instagram. “There’s nothing sweeter. Their story has made my week,” commented another user. “Such an incredible story,” wrote a third person.

