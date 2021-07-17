Goose Undergoing Emergency Surgery Gets Surprise Visit From Mate, See Pictures

A goose undergoing foot surgery at the New England Wildlife Center's Cape Cod Branch received a surprise visitor outside the clinic door, his friend. According to officials, Arnold, a Canadian goose, lives on a pond near their center with his female partner.

Arnold had two open fractures on his foot

Staff noticed Arnold had developed a limp and was falling over on Tuesday. After capturing Arnold and bringing him in for a veterinary examination, staff discovered that the goose had two open fractures on his foot, which meant that the tissue and skin had been pulled away from the bone, exposing the bone. Arnold was swimming when he was attacked by a snapping turtle or another predator, according to the hospital.

The vets at the Cape Wildlife Center decided Arnold needed surgery to amputate one of his digits and suture the other wound closed in order to save his foot and give him a chance at survival. Arnold was given antibiotics and pain relievers, and he fasted until surgery on Wednesday morning.

As the staff was preparing to sedate Arnold and prepare him for surgery on Wednesday, they heard a faint tapping at the clinic door and discovered that Arnold's mate had waddled onto the porch and was attempting to break into the clinic.

Cape Wildlife Center uploaded the pictures of the adorable goose getting treated on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.

The staff opened the door so that Arnold could see his friend

Once Arnold woke up from the anesthesia and the wound was closed and bandaged, the staff decided to let him recover by the doorway so that he could see his mate. The staff opened the door to give Arnold his oxygen flow, which allowed his mate to groom him through the door. Arnold’s mate immediately calmed down and both seemed much more at ease in each other’s presence.

Arnold's surgery went well, according to the Cape Wildlife Center, and the staff expects his foot to heal with continued treatment and time. The goose will most likely require several weeks of hospital treatment before he is ready to rejoin his mate in the wild.

Image- @thecapewildlifecenter/Instagram

