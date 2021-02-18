Gorilla Glue Girl's Surgeon Reveals 'magic Solution', Says 'it Took Two And A Half Hour'

Earlier this month, Tessica Brown from Louisiana made headlines after getting her hair stuck with Gorilla glue. After spending almost a month with her hair being stuck in the same position, she finally saw hope when a specialist from Los Angeles agreed to conduct a special surgery and end her ordeal. Dr Michael Obeng, who performed the surgery, has now opened up about the process and his plans to sell his “magic solution.”

The entire procedure, in total, took approximately four and a half hours and was conducted on a mannequin before the actual patient. Obeng, who works at MIKO plastic surgery in Los Angeles, revealed that he had used a special solvent to undo the adhesive. Speaking to ladbible, he asserted that first the solution was applied for 2.5 hours and left. Following which, more solution was applied to the patient's hair and again left for an hour. Finally, she was taken to the recovery room and left for an hour.

Since this surgery, Obeng told the New York Post that he has seen a 'hundredfold increase' in the number of requests for this procedure. Many companies have contacted him for the 'magical solution' to be sold in the market. In addendum, he also revealed that the demand for his regular surgeries has also upped in the past few days.

Gorilla Glue Girl

A video of Tessica Brown, also known as Im_D_Ollady on TikTok, using Gorilla Glue spray on her hair, went viral. In the video, Brown can be seen issuing a warning in a pair of viral videos where she can be seen claiming that she has used the adhesive product to ‘finish off’ her hairdo. Brown ran out of her go-to hair spray and decided to use the Gorilla Glue spray as a substitute. She says that her hair has remained ‘unmoved’ after weeks and more than a 'dozen hair washes’.

Several netizens have shared the video on their respective handles and expressed their thoughts and opinions. Desus Nice also commented, “saw gorilla glue trending and thought there was a new strain out”. Justine Skye too wrote that the lady with Gorilla Glue in her hair is giving him anxiety.

This woman put gorilla glue in her hair and now it’s stuck in this one style 😭 pic.twitter.com/521Yv95eYc — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

