Gorilla In Zoo Tries To Breathe Life In Injured Bird, Pushes It To Fly; Watch

A video of a gorilla, where the huge creature can be seen helping a small bird, which appears to have fallen from the sky and is unable to fly, is going viral on social media. In the video, which is garnering a lot of love on the internet, a gorilla can be seen walking towards the fallen bird and then softly pushing it forward into flight. The bird shows a sign of life by flapping its wings, however, after trying for over a minute to help it fly, the primate gives up and walks away to the shade.

Read: Dog Jumps In Water To 'save' Owner From Shark Attack, Incredible Video Goes Viral: Watch

'Gave it a kiss of life'

The video is from November 10 and the incident reportedly occurred at a zoo in New South Wales, Australia. The video shared on YouTube by ViralHog has garnered more than 72,000 views in just over a day of time. In the clip, onlookers can be heard saying, "He is so gentle with it. It looks like he is trying to get it to go… as if to say 'fly away'. He gave it the kiss of life… how awesome was that. It might be how you know birds sometimes pretend stunned. It didn't move, I don't think it's."

Read: Doctor Dresses Up As Batman To Fulfil Cancer Patient's Dream; Watch Viral Video

Read: 'Outstanding!': Pet Dog Realises Baby Can't Walk, Teaches Him How To Crawl In Viral Video

Netizens are showering praises on the "kind" gorilla, who, they say, even though caged by an animal, is continuing to be nice to other beings. Some also underscored how sensitively the gorilla touched the bird as it must have realised that the small creature is hurt. Others pointed out the harsh treatment that animals suffer in the hands of human beings, slamming people for eating factory-farmed birds and also for promoting zoos in 2020.

Read: Cat From Thailand Returns Home To Owner After 3 Days, Surprises Him With A Food Bill



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.