Gorillas are believed to be one of the most gentle creatures on the earth. These gentle giants display many human-like behaviors and emotions, such as laughter and sadness. Also, these wild creatures never fail to entertain and this could be seen in multiple videos on the internet. As of now, a viral video of a gorilla riding a bicycle has become the most interesting thing to watch.

The viral gorilla video opens up to show a gorilla riding a bicycle. But that's not the only fun part of the video. As the video progresses, it shows that after a few minutes of cycling, the animal loses control of its balance and falls off. In anger, the ape then throws away the bicycle, making everyone laugh out loud. The viral video was shared by an IFS Officer Dr Samrat Gowda on Twitter, where he wrote, "Stupid cycle!!” which was accompanied by angry and laughing emojis.

Netizens say, 'Hillarious'

The viral gorilla video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered around 74.3K views since it was shared. The video has also prompted many to express their views, "He is be like ..Stupid cycle how dare you made me fall...i don't want you anymore," a user wrote. A second user expressed, "So funny." A third user spelled, "He needs a better cycle."

