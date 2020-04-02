Grandfather Shakes A Leg With His Granddaughter From A Distance, Netizens Get Emotional

With the threat of Coronavirus looming large over our heads, people across the globe have been practising social distancing. The otherwise good practice has one drawback, it refrains people from meeting their friends and family. However, a grandfather and his granddaughter from Tennessee, US overcame this hurdle by having a dance-off from opposite sides of the street.

'Kira loves papa'

Marvin and his six-year-old granddaughter Kira captured everybody’s attention after they danced to the popular Jackson 5 song, ABC. During the quarantine period, the six-year-old could not meet her grandfather and came up with this idea.

The heartwarming video which was shared on Facebook by Kira’s mother, Sherrie Nelly has garnered over 27k likes, 25k shares. Along with the adorable video, Sherrie wrote that 'Kira and Papa' have started daily their dance-offs. She added that her father was about to turn 81 and never had she seen him dancing. The clip also received numerous comments from netizens who lauded the relationship between the two.

In a similar heartwarming incident, a woman in the US shared the news of her engagement with her quarantined grandfather through a glass window. Pictures of Carly Boyd, showing her engagement ring to her grandfather through a glass window have warmed the hearts of netizens. The picture, which was shared on Facebook by The Premier Living & Rehab Centre was flooded with likes and comments.

One of the pictures shared showed Boyd holding her right hand up to her grandfather's window at the Rehab Center in North Carolina in a bid to show her grandfather her engagement ring. Another picture shows the elderly gentleman placing his right hand on the window as his granddaughter held back tears. The heart-wrenching post left netizens in tears. One user wrote, "I'm not gonna cry, I'm not gonna cry... Oh, nevermind I'm crying. This is a beautiful heartbreaking moment. Thank you for sharing." While another wrote, "I love this. If there’s a will there’s a way!!"

