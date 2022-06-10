Last Updated:

Grandfather Gets A Car From Family On Late Wife’s Birthday; Watch His Priceless Reaction

A video of the reactions of an elderly man, who was surprised with a brand new car on his late wife’s birthday by his family leaves the internet teary-eyed.

Image: Instagram/@mansharma4real


It is always heartwarming to watch the reactions of your loved ones when they get something unexpected. Their happiness always brings comfort to the heart. Now, in a viral video that's taking rounds on the internet, an elderly man was surprised with a brand new car on his late wife’s birthday by his family. The man's reaction upon receiving the gift has left netizens teary-eyed too, as it is quite emotional to watch.

The video opens up to show an elderly man sitting inside a car as he has no idea that his family has planned a surprise for him. It is explained in the text inserted on the video that it was the birthday of the late wife of the elderly man. The family planned a surprise for the man on this day as they knew he misses her a lot. The man’s granddaughter takes him towards the new car that they have bought for him. When he realized that they got a new car for him, he couldn’t believe it at first. At the end of the video, the man was seen crying over the phone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Wholesome moments for this man only." The video has left many teary-eyed while it has gained traction on the internet. The video was posted on the Instagram page mansharma4real a week ago. While “My nanu has no idea we’re gifting him a car today!” read a text insert on the video.

Netizens say, 'This made me cry'

The video has garnered more than 1.5 million views since it was shared. The share has also accumulated several likes and comments.

The heartwarming video has prompted many to express their views, "One of the sweetest things on social media god bless u all," a user wrote. A second user spelled, "I never met my Nanu or dada I wish I could ever see them." A third user spelled, "This made me cry. Thanks for sharing."

