Grandma Proves 'age Is Just A Number' As She Performs Deadlift Challenge; Watch

There is no age for trying out new things or trying something that you have always wished to do, and the internet, with its plethora of content, often proves true the adage-- 'age is just a number'. In a recent video, an old lady performing deadlifts with heavyweights has left the internet amazed.

The viral video opens up to show a grandma lifting weights and doing deadlifts, considered one of the most difficult workouts. The video was captured by the grandson of the old lady, who filmed his grandmother lifting a barbell on the terrace of a house. The activity performed by the woman left the grandson in shock. As the video progressed, it showed that as the woman lifts the weights, her grandson gets up to help the woman place it down. The video was posted on Instagram by Punjabi Industry.

In a similar instance, a video of a 90-year-old man bowling for the first time in his life with his granddaughter went viral a few days ago. He suffered a spinal cord injury in his twenties and received little guidance or therapy to help him recover. He persisted and built a decent life for himself.

The video has accumulated around 6K likes since it was shared on the internet. The video of grandma lifting weights has been winning the hearts of many on social media. The woman had left people in amusement while prompting several reactions from users in form of heart emojis.

(Image: @punjabi_industry__/Instagram)