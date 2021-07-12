Grandma Who Wanted Barbie Doll All Her Life, Receives One From Granddaughter; Watch Video

The love between a grandma and her granddaughter has been beautifully documented in a video that has gone popular on the Internet. It stars an endearing granny who has always wanted a Barbie doll and eventually receives one from the doll of her life, her granddaughter.

BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE 🎁❤️😭

(Brazil) Dona Carmoza is surprised with a Barbie doll from her granddaughter...she'd wanted a Barbie her whole life. pic.twitter.com/MS6Kotbth3 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) July 11, 2021

The grandma can be seen in the video unwrapping a gift package given to her by her grandchild. She eagerly unwraps everything only to discover that it contains her lifetime desire of owning a Barbie doll.

Grandma falls down in tears and hugs her granddaughter when she discovers a brand new Barbie inside the gift box. The video, and especially her reaction to it, will undoubtedly bring tears to your eyes. Keep an eye out for yourself. It is without a doubt the best thing you will see today on the internet.

The most beautiful aspect of this video is how it captures the special link that exists between grandparents and grandchildren, which is one of the most special and precious relationships we can have. They relive our childhoods with their grandchildren, and the children learn to mature and become adults as a result of their interactions with them.

The video has received over 6.7 thousand views and countless priceless replies since it was uploaded on Twitter.

Granddaughter grooves with grandfather

In a similar incident, millions of people have been moved by a video published by Divesha Bajaj on her Instagram account. Within hours of the video's release, the groovy grandfather-granddaughter duo had gone viral. Divesha's grandfather can be seen in the viral video attempting to match his steps with her as they sway to Justin Wellington's song Iko Iko. “Birthday Special,” Divesha captioned the video.

The video has been viewed more than 2.9 million times, has over 2500 comments and is still drawing attention and netizens have poured their heart out. The comment section is abuzz with netizens saying ‘‘adorable” and ‘this is the cutest” echoes. The fact that this video was posted on her birthday, makes it all the more special.

