Grandma's Reaction At Blooming Musical Flower Candle On Her Birthday Is Adorable: Watch

Footage of an old grandmother startled at the blooming musical flower candle on her birthday cake has amused the internet. Clad in her black birthday dress, a cute little tiara on her head, the old lady was seen celebrating her 90th birthday. The woman is seated at a restaurant when presumably her granddaughter places the birthday cake on the table in front of her with closed rotting flower musical candles. “She must have been thinking: nothing surprises me anymore in this life. But she was wrong,” the caption to the nearly 23-second video read.

As the grandmother reaches forward to cut the cake, the blooming flower candles open up and start to rotate,” catching the elderly woman by surprise. As it starts to play the musical tune, the old woman is stunned at the beauty of it, all the while shocked to witness the vibrant flower candles for the first time on her birthday. She then gives a good long stare at the cake as the tall candles are all lighted up. The internet was quick to heart her innocent reaction. “The Incredible Birthday Candle,” one joked.

Internet 'awes' grandma's priceless reaction

“This is the coolest and cutest candle. She looks too surprised and happy,” another said. Meanwhile one other said, “Why are grandmas so genuine? It makes my heart so warm when I see old people just so full of happiness,” admiring her reaction as one other responded that she is so young at heart. “Happy Birthday Grammie! ...and you thought it was just another cake & candle till what to your wondering eyes should appear but an incredible blossom of light,” one other commenter said.

In a separate demonstration of vigour, an old grandmother clad in a yellow saree, white shoes, and a face mask was seen bowling in an alley during the coronavirus pandemic. In the clip that emerged on Twitter, the old woman nailed a bowling strike while joyously rolling the ball, which effortlessly slides through a track. After the perfect strike, the grandmother turns around, then giggles about her achievement for hitting all the pins.

IMAGE: Reddit/MeliaDanae

