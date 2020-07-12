Grandparents Leave Sweetest Surprise Door Cam Message For Grandson, Video Melts Hearts

A Twitter user named Matt G recently shared an ‘adorable’ video of his grandparents leaving a message for him while he was away on vacation. Shared on July 9, the video shows the grandparents dropping a surprise visit and recording a message for Matt G through the door camera. The sweet message from grandparents to grandson has left several internet users in awe.

In the short clip, one can two elderly people walking towards the door. The grandfather, with a big smile on his face, can be seen looking at the camera and saying, “Hey Matt, we drank all your beer buddy”. The grandmother, on the other hand, while waving at the camera, can the be heard saying, “have a wonderful vacation, we love you”. The clip ends with both of them leaving the vicinity.

My grandparents stopped by to say hi to my cameras while I’m on vacation! We don’t deserve grandparents 😊 keeping this video forever. pic.twitter.com/jwT0xzFw3H — matt g (@matt__g13) July 9, 2020

Netizens in awe

Since being shared, the short clip has left netizens delighted. With over seven million views and more than 795,000 likes, while one internet user wrote, “This is amazing. 99.9% of us wish we had this video with our own grandparents,” others added, “Hi Matt, did that make you cry? Because I’m definitely wet around the eyes right now”. A user also wrote, “Matt, if you’re single I’d like to marry you so that I can meet your grandparents”.

“We drank all your beer buddy” he was thinking about saying that line all week 😂😂 — Trunks 🗡 (@Boakye6) July 10, 2020

I don’t know you one bit but this melts my heart 😭❤️ — Suzanne Johnson (@suzjohnson5678) July 10, 2020

These are now my grandparents too. Thanks. — Vicente (@MaitreV615) July 10, 2020

You have such awesome grandparents! That’s the type of grandparents my husband & I want to be someday! — Pat O'Brien (@patmobrien) July 10, 2020

my heart!! i miss my grannies so much :( you hit the jackpot — tracy clayton aka CHUBBA BEEF (@brokeymcpoverty) July 10, 2020

My name is also Matt so I’m pretending this is my life and am LIVID that they drank my beer — Sober 9000 (@mattschena) July 10, 2020

matt, if your grandparents ever want to adopt a grandchild in her early 20s pls contact me ASAP — k@ (@lkatpayne) July 10, 2020

"We drank all your beer, have a wonderful vacation!"



If that ain't love, I don't wanna know what is. — leah🌲 (@Leahh_loo42) July 10, 2020

