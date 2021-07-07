Grasshopper Scares Kid Who Tried To Chase It Out Of The House; Internet Calls It 'Karma'

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a young boy scaring a grasshopper out of the house. However, in a turn of events, the insect soon scares the boy out of the porch, into the street. The video was shared by Viralhog on YouTube alongside the caption, "Grasshopper Gives Out Karma for Being Scared Away".

Boy tries to scare grasshopper

The video was reportedly captured from a security camera at the porch of a house. In the video, a group of three youngsters are seen entering the house. A young boy from the group steps forward to the door. He tries to scare away a grasshopper on a wall. As the video progresses, the teenager himself gets scared of it when the grasshopper flies around. The boy panics and runs out of the porch into the dark street. A girl in the group stands laughing at the whole scene. Watch the video here:

The video uploaded on YouTube was taken in Nevada, USA. The senders of the video were quoted as saying, "We were coming back to the house after getting a snack and a giant grasshopper was on the porch wall. Thomas tried to shoo it away but it ‘attacked' him." Since being shared on YouTube, the video has garnered 8225 views.

IMAGE: Pixabay/Unsplash

