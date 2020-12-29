'Gravity Is Shivering': Noodles, Egg Freeze In Air As Siberia's Temperature Drops To -45°C

While people across the northern hemisphere are busy sharing ‘winter’ photographs, one particular image which features food items "suspended" in air has left the netizens astound. The "artistic" image which was shared by a Siberian resident ‘Oleg’ shows noodles and egg frozen mid-air due to the sub-zero temperatures of the region. Explaining the instant freeze of food items, Olec wrote that it was -45 (-49F) in Novosibirsk, where the picture was captured.

Siberia located a Russian territory spanning much across of Eurasia and Northern Asia is known for its harsh winters. The region, on average records a temperature of -20 degree Celsius in weeks around the New Year’s. The picture shows, noodles frozen midair, with a fork suspended in the air. Alongside, there is an egg which could be seen suspended midair with its yolk frozen as it flows out of the shell.

“People, you don't realize what the Siberia weather is - day ago it was -45 C. Now it is +4C. And going up to +12C if we trust Yahoo forecast. And then it goes down to -23C again, and back to -30...,” he wrote explaining the fluctuating Siberian weather.

Today it's -45C (-49F) in my hometown Novodibirsk, Siberia. pic.twitter.com/EGxyrRqdE2 — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 27, 2020

People share winter experience

Since shared, the stunning photograph has left the internet aghast. It has racked up over 21 thousand likes and a variety of comments with many people sharing winter conditions in their hometowns."How do people start cars?," questioned a curious year. "It's 17 degree in the morning time and we skip bath," quipped another user. "So it's below -40° in either scale. And if those 2 are really frozen effects, you're living in a DIY Sculpture friendly piece of nature," wrote a third user.

Actually, when I was in Army and at night temperature dropped to -57C ( -70.6F), we couldn't ignigh gasoline. WS quite hard to start a fire.

Well, we burned wooden fence during that cold night to survive:) — Oleg (@olegsvn) December 29, 2020

It’s 25C in Malaysia and its raining. Tonight we’ll be sleeping under the blanket. I’m sure with this weather you’re already sweating 😂 pic.twitter.com/wWLo77ceCc — atenshfr (@atenshfr) December 29, 2020

It’s 14C in Islamabad right now and People are already freezing pic.twitter.com/elJ7MdTCcj — Gohar Shafiq Rathore (@GoharShafique) December 29, 2020

It’s 14C in Delhi and People are already freezing!!



P.S Ignore the smoke part that’s Our oxygen we like it that way 😆 pic.twitter.com/1uWhpK0C2E — Gujarati Chandler (@Sardar_vPatel) December 29, 2020

