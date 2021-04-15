'Great Idea': Tortoise With Joint Problems Gets Skateboard To Move Independently | Watch

A tortoise named Helmuth who has been suffering from a joint problem is currently receiving daily physiotherapy. The animal which weighs over 100kgs, is placed on a skateboard by two strong employees so that it can move forward independently. A video that has been uploaded on Facebook shows the tortoise moving swiftly on a skateboard. The video has now gone viral on the internet with netizens admiring the tortoise and wishing him to get well soon.

Helmuth walks using skateboard

According to the caption, because of the impairment, Helmuth often remained in a relieving posture. Also, he only used his right front leg to a limited extent. The therapy and medication plan for Helmuth was developed in consultation with reptile experts. “We hope that he will improve in the near future”, read the caption. In order to diagnose his shoulder joint problems, Helmuth was examined using the computer tomography at the Telgte Veterinary Clinic, which is normally used for horses. Due to Helmuth’s wide armor, it was very difficult to find a suitable CT. He survived the transport and the examination very well.

Netizens wish well for Helmuth

On reading Helmuth's story, netizens took over the comment section. "Uih, look how fast it is, that is obviously fun for him too. ðŸ˜ Get well soon Helmuth", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "Wow, wow. That's great! Hopefully the treatment can help!". The video has managed to gather nearlt 2K likes. "Who has the therapy or Exercises prescribed? I'm from the field (but for humans) but I only know the training as a horse and dog physiotherapist. It's great to come up with such an idea and Helmut also participates in it", wrote a Facebook user.

(Image Credits: Facebook/@ZoomErlebniswelt)

