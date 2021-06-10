'Great Job': 23-year-old Police Officer Saves Baby From Choking On Medicine

A police officer’s job could go from zero to 100 in the blink of an eye. The same was testified by Pottsville Police Officer Cody Hubbard, who recently saved a three-week-old infant from choking on his medicine. The tale of his quick wit created a stir on the internet after it was shared by his department on Facebook.

'Thank you officer'

The Facebook post featured a warm image of Officer Hubbard holding the infant in his arms. The 23-year-old, dressed in his regular police uniform, could be seen smiling as the department wrote, "As an officer, you never know what is ahead of you for the day." In the same post, the department thanked him for his “quick response” and for going “above and beyond” to save a little life.

The Chocking incident

First-time parents Joe and Katelin Chronister had administered an anti-gas medicine to their three weeks old baby who started choking on it and “turned purple”. It was then that the couple dialled 911 bringing Hubbard to the rescue. Upon reaching the spot, the 23-year-old law enforcer immediately acted upon the baby’s condition and continued patting on his back until he coughed out the medicine.

Meanwhile, the young official has won several hearts on the internet. Since shared, the post has racked up over 900 likes and multiple comments. "Great job, proud to be a member of such a great team," wrote a police official. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "We thank God for your life-saving efforts Officer Hubbard! . We appreciate you and we need you. We are humbled by and thankful to God for selfless servants like you who, that by God's grace, provide a blanket of security for the community. " Yet another user wrote, "Pottsville's own Officer Hubbard! So thankful he was on the call and in time, beautiful little one saved!!."

Image: PottsvillePolice/Facebook

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.