Great White Shark Pounces Out Of Water And Tries To Clench A Boat With Its Teeth; Watch

In a terrific video captured from a cage of divers, a majestic great white shark jumps out of the water to try and attack a boat using its teeth.

In a horrific moment filmed by Anthony Kobrowisky back in 2017 in Gansbaai, South Africa, a Great White shark can be seen emerging from the water and rushing towards the boat. Kobrowisky filmed the incident while being on a diving board, which is predominantly used for underwater shoots. In the footage, the majestic shark is seen approaching the diver’s cage and trying to fetch bait set up by the crew.

Watch the video here:

The white sharks are very quick and that is why the video is so important as the crew was not anticipating the shark. Sometimes they can approach the bait out of nowhere and it could end up disrupting the entire shot prepared by the filming crew. The video has a resemblance to Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ which was released in 1975. The reason why the movie did so well was due to its cinematography as it inspired future directors. The video by Kobrowisky is similar to a scene in the movie where the shark pounces out of the water and attacks a vessel with three men stuck inside.  

Anthony Kobrowisky worked for three years in Gansbaai, which is called the shark capital of the world. He currently lives in Oslo, Norway. He has always advocated for the protection of these sharks and his purpose of working at a white shark diving boat is to get these amazing footages and create awareness for the same.

Great white shark
 

Kobrowisky believes that white sharks are the apex predators of the ocean and without them, the underwater ecosystem would collapse. On a yearly basis, more than a hundred million sharks are murdered for the purpose of the meat or fin industry. The rate of killing sharks is a lot higher than the natural rate of their demise.

