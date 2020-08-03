Greece Inaugurates Its First Underwater Archaeological Museum Off Alonissos Island

Greece inaugurated its first underwater archaeological museum off the coast of Alonissos island in the western Aegean on Saturday, August 1.

According to international media reports, the visitors will be able to dive down and admire the exhibits that are on the famous fifth century BC shipwreck at the bottom of the sea. The museum is also named after the same trove of the age old amphorae labelled the ‘Parthenon of shipwrecks’.

As per reports, from August 3 to October 2, the site of the wreck will be open to tours by certified amateur divers. Although, for those who can’t dive, a virtual reality tour at the information centre in the main town of Alonissos is also available. The inauguration ceremony was reportedly attended by the Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni along with other officials.

While speaking to a media outlet, the president of the municipal council of Alonissos, Maria Agalou, informed that the wreck lies at 21-28 metres depth near the shores of the Peristera islet and contains 3,000 to 4,000 amphorae. She further added that the amphorae reveal a form of an ancient big ship.

Merchant ship from 425 BC

The famous shipwreck is considered to be one of the most important in classical antiquity owing to a large number of intact findings. It was discovered back in 1985 by fishermen from Alonissos. It is believed that the sunken vessel was a large merchant ship, probably an Athenian vessel, which is estimated to have run into very stormy weather and sank there around 425 BC.

Furthermore, Pari Kalamara, Director of the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities, reportedly said that the ship was loaded with thousands of wine amphorae from Chalkidiki in northern Greece and the island of Skopelos.

As per reports, Kostas Agorastos, who is the governor of Thessaly region, said that the museum is ‘offering to the humanity the Parthenon of Shipwrecks’. The officials are reported to be planning on opening four more ancient shipwrecks in the area to amateur divers, aiming to form a diving park that will attract more tourists.

