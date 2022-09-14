Greek Hairdresser Bags Guinness World Records, Cuts Hair In Just 47 Seconds; WATCH

With the proliferation of social media, it has become easier for people around the world to see feats of the Guinness World Records holders. The Guinness Book of World Records has been popular for decades as a platform that celebrates different kinds of talents, milestones, and achievements. Recently, Guinness World Record shared a video of a Greek hairdresser who cuts his client's hair in a few seconds and has bagged a world record.

In three minutes video shared by Guinness World Records, one can see Konstantinos Koutoupis, a hairdresser from Athens, Greece. In about 40 seconds, Koutoupis engaged in quick action to ensure his client's hair is perfectly styled. The barber paused and raised his hand at 47.17 seconds. Sharing the video on its official Twitter handle, Guinness World Recors wrote, "Need a quick trim? How about a 45-second trim?".

Need a quick trim? How about a 45 second trim? 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DqeokLazg2 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 4, 2022

Netizens laud amazing feat

His name entered the list of Guinness World Records after the judges measured the length of Koutoupis's client's hair to ensure that the work was executed well. Many users were surprised by the accuracy with which he cut the customer's hair.

Taking to reviews, a user lauded Koutoupis' haircutting abilities and wrote, "Great job." A second user wrote, "It's official they measured with a ruler :) Guinness is awesome". A third user wrote, "I'm sorry I thought your head of hair was supposed to look good at the end? Not even the guy who got his haircut looks happy with it".

Image: Twitter/@GWR