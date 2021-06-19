Groom Feeding His Bride 'golgappa' After Their Wedding Leaves Netizens Blushing | Watch

While several videos of bride-groom shenanigans have surfaced online, one particular clip which reflects upon the "cute" bond between the newly hitched couple has left netizens blushing. Shared initially on Instagram, the clip features a groom feeding golgappa to his bride right after they took their wedding vows. The clip was shared by a user named Arushi Rajput and also features the vibrantly dressed couple having candid chats and light moments in between their munching session.

Sharing the clip, Rajput wrote, “Shaadi apni jagha, Golgappe apni jagah”. Since shared, the clip has racked up over 147,292 likes and also garnered a myriad of comments by netizens, many of whom went gaga over the adorable video. There were several who highlighted the 'adorable" expression on the bride's face after she takes the bite from her husband's hand.

"Apni shadi Mai control kar lena,” a user joked. Meanwhile, another added, “This video gave me a verryyyy big smile.' Yet there were others who wished the couple all the best for their future. There were other people who just tagged their friends and family in the post.

Flip the bottle

A few days ago, another newly hitched couple won the hearts of people on the internet. Earlier, the clip of Kashmiri bride and groom, who were caught on lens playing a small game, while sitting in their mandap has created a stir online. The video which first landed on Instagram shows the couple playing Flip The Bottle while pandit ji is “on rest”. The less than a minute clip was shared by a user called Atul Sahni who captioned the post as “when pandit ji want some rest !! Let’s play.”

The video starts by showing the couple, decked in their bright wedding outfits sitting in their mandap when the groom picks up a water bottle and flips it. Starting the game, he then passes the tiny water bottle to the bride who then tries to flicks the bottle, rotating it in the air. However, she fails to make the bottle land on its base. As the video progresses, both of them take turns at the game.

Image: Arushi_Rajput_08/Instagram

