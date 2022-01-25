Tovino Thomas' superhero movie Minnal Murali was released on Netflix in December 2021 and became the first superhero movie produced by the Malayalam film industry. Minnal Murali received widespread popularity and acclaim from the audience as well as critics. A new video has been making its round on the web in which a groom can be seen dressed up as superhero Minnal Murali for his post-wedding shoot. As the video went viral, fans tagged the OG superhero, Tovino Thomas in the video.

Kerala groom takes inspiration from Tovino Thomas's Minnal Murali

A groom from Kerala, Amal Raveendran, took inspiration from Tovino Thomas' superhero Minnal Murali for his post-wedding photoshoot. In the video, the groom could be seen wearing full costume of the superhero whole his brode wore traditional saree. The couple could also be seen exchanging garlands. See the full video here-

Tovino Thomas reveals his Bollywood plans

Tovino Thomas in an interview with PTI said that he was open to the idea of entering Bollywood given that the character demanded an actor like him. He said, "Bollywood industry is blessed with amazing filmmakers but the character should demand an actor like me only then I will do it." The actor was reportedly offered a role in Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha but turned it down and the role eventually went to Naga Chaitanya.

Talking about the same, Tovino Thomas said, "I got one offer for a very big film but I had to say no because I was in the middle of shooting for Minnal Murali. I don’t regret it but I do have a sense of disappointment as I had to say no to it because I had no other option. Even though I wanted to do it, I am glad I didn’t compromise on Minnal Murali."

More about 'Minnal Murali'

Minnal Murali skipped its theatrical release and premiered directly on Netflix on December 24. In the movie, Tovino plays the role of a tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. The movie chronicles his journey as he transforms into the superhero that his village needs and fights unexpected foes. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. In an interview with ANI, Tovino called the superhero flick, "The biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved."

Image: Instagram/@photography_athreya/@tovinothomas