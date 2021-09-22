Groom Piggybacks Bride To Wedding, Ends Up In Horrible Accident: Watch Viral Video

Every couple wants to make their D-Day a memorable one. Brides and grooms these days opt for newer trends to make their wedding epic. In one such attempt, this groom wanted to make a grand entry to his wedding reception party. However, the plan backfired when the couple ended up in a horrible accident. The video has left netizens in splits.

The video of the groom piggybacking his bride and ending up tumbling over each other has grabbed worldwide audiences' attention. To add to the already hilarious incident, the couple also continues to perform some awkward jumping moves to entertain the guests. Take a look at the hysterically funny video here:

Groom piggybacks his bride

The video begins with the duo making the most awkward entry with Kangaroo-like moves for their first dance. Both of them hold hands and jump their way in through the pink curtain separating the venue from the backstage. As they reach the stage, they perform a classic twirl to which the crowd claps and cheers. What happens next is epic. The bride turns around the groom so that he can piggyback her.

The bride wraps her leg around the groom and continues to present her weird moves, while the groom hopped around the dance floor. Next, shockingly enough, the groom loses his balance and slips from the edge of the dance floor. While he lands on this face, guests jump up to help them but the bride, who also falls down quite hard, can be seen jumping immediately after she gets up. The groom took a second or two to adjust to the shock.

Netizens left in splits

The 10-second clip was uploaded on Instagram handle 'surprizhikayeler' with the caption "tag your dance partner. The video has left netizens rolling on the floor laughing. The hilarious video has amassed over 52k likes and over 2.2 million views on social media. The comment section was overpoured with laughing emojis, although, there were definitely some curious audiences. While one enquired if she was drunk, another wrote, "and this is why I don't do these things". Another user raised an obvious question. "You are in a formal gown and suit, why lifter like a cowboy?", the user wrote.

Image: Unsplash (representative)