Groom Teases His Bride During 'varmala', Watch What Happened Next

Several videos of marriage ceremonies are circulating on the internet, getting hilarious reactions from netizens. In any marriage ceremony, funny incidents are bound to happen, and that is what fans also look for in these viral videos. On occasions like these, the bride and groom will not hesitate to tug each other's legs.

A hilarious video of the bride and groom recently went viral on social media. The bride and groom's chirping during the 'varmala' rite in this wedding video is worth having a view. Before exchanging garlands, the groom teases his bride. Varmala has traditionally been an integral part of wedding ceremonies. Dulhaniyaa, an Instagram user, has now released a unique and amusing video of the ceremony. The bride and groom are on stage in this video, with the man taunting the bride during this ritual.

The groom sits on the sofa when he sees the bride doing the same

When the bride, who is on stage, is unable to persuade the groom to wear a garland despite her best efforts, she becomes exhausted and retires to the sofa. When the groom realised that the bride had given up, he sat on the sofa with his feet up as well. After that, the bride gets up from the sofa and drapes a garland around the groom's neck.

More than 6,570 people have liked the video as of now. Everyone is enamoured by the bride's humour. Also, the bride and groom's adorable battle is enough to win hearts. It welcomed sweet comments from Instagram users.

One user wrote, "Omg!!! It means a lot to be featured here". "It's very hard to find something special or impressive...just a normal video without any message", commented another. "Wow so cute", wrote the third commenter.

Bizarre action of a bride on her wedding day

Recently a strange clip was doing rounds on social media where a 23-year-old bride was charged for sitting on the bonnet of a car for her wedding shoot. She was photographed without a mask on the bonnet of an SUV, violating COVID-19 regulations. The photograph was taken on her way to Saswad, where the wedding was held. The footage was shot alongside the Dive Ghat on the Pune-Saswad Road, according to a police station staffer.

Image- @dulhaniyaa/Instagram

