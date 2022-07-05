Travelling can be a tedious task particularly during flights when one has to undergo long security checks and overcome long queues. In such a rush, there are chances that people may forget parts of their luggage. As of now, this happened with a woman who forgot her purse while taking a flight.

A viral video opens up to show the moments before a plane was about to leave the taxiway to the main runway for take-off and the passenger boarding bridge was detached from the plane. With no other way to get into the plane, a cabin crew member attempted something daring to hand over the purse to the pilot who was ready with his window pulled down. As the video progressed, it showed that the cabin crew member was looking to deliver the package in one throw to avoid unnecessary delay in the flight. So, he calculated the distance from the edge of the passenger bridge to the pilot's window in his mind before tossing it towards the plane. The purse landed safely in the pilot's hands who gave a double thumbs up to the man. The cabin crew member, meanwhile, does a fist pump in jubilation.

Sharing the video on Reddit, a user wrote, "Forgot your purse and the plane already boarded? No problem!". The video has garnered more than 37,000 votes accompanied by several likes and comments. The trending video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet.

'Perfect toss!'

The viral video has prompted many to express their views and has left many stunned. A user wrote, "I’m actually terrified now knowing that those windows can be opened". A second user wrote, "Today I learned pilots can roll their windows down (sic)". A third user expressed, "I love it when people do nice things for someone else".

(Image: Unsplash)