Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman Conferred With Vir Chakra; Netizens Hail India's Hero

Indian Air Force Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft in February 2019 as a Wing Commander during the Balakot Airstrike in 2019, was awarded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, November 22. As the Group Captain received the honour, netizens took to various social media handles and hailed his courage and bravery.

Netizens hail Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman as he is honoured with Vir Chakra

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was awarded the Vir Chakra award, an Indian wartime military bravery award presented for acts of conspicuous gallantry. President Kovind presented Vir Chakra to Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Varthaman Abhinandan for showing, "conspicuous courage, demonstrated gallantry in the face of the enemy while disregarding personal safety and displayed an exceptional sense of duty."

President Kovind presents Vir Chakra to Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Varthaman Abhinandan. He showed conspicuous courage, demonstrated gallantry in the face of the enemy while disregarding personal safety and displayed exceptional sense of duty. pic.twitter.com/zrmQJgfbEr — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 22, 2021

Several netizens took to Twitter and hailed Captain Abhinandan Varthaman's courage and called him India's hero.

In 2019, Abhinandan Varthaman, a Wing Commander at the time, got involved in a chase with a Pakistani fighter jet amid the aerial conflicts that were underway between Indian and Pakistan at the time, following the Pulwama attack. Amid the fight between the two fighter planes, Abhinandan Varthaman brought down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in aerial combat, after which his aircraft was shot down by the Pakistani Air Force. He had landed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was taken into custody by the Pakistani Army. He returned to India at Wagah on 1 March 2019.

(Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn/PTI)