Last Updated:

Guatemala's Cafe Charges Customers For Using Toilet; Netizens Ask If It Bills For Air Too

Guatemala's La Esquina Coffee Shop is going viral for all the wrong reasons after charging customers to use the restroom.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Guatemala

Image: Twitter


Everyone is in a hurry, and generating money is at the top of practically everyone's priority list, but a Guatemalan cafe appears to have taken things pretty literally! While making money is understandable, using the incorrect excuse is frequently controversial and amusing.

When we pay for services at a restaurant, there are certain things we naturally believe are included in the price of the dishes. For instance, the cost of energy, restaurant space rentals, culinary goods, and so on. However, Guatemala's La Esquina Coffee Shop is going viral for all the wrong reasons after charging customers to use the restroom.

Nelsy Cordova, a customer, was taken aback when she received her bill. The bill included a fee for using the restroom. The fee was assessed under the heading 'occupational space.' Furthermore, the fee was nearly equal to the cost of food. The photograph has sparked quite a stir among Twitter users. Some online users have also called the incident 'scandalous.'

READ | David Warner leaves three-word comment on Virat Kohli's viral post for wife Anushka Sharma

The image of the invoice from the coffee shop known as "La Esquina Coffee Shop" in the Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango was tweeted by user @jpdardon. Three things were listed on the bill in Spanish, and the total amounted to 58 Quetzales, or "Q," which is the local currency. While canned drink was Q8, potatoes with cheese were Q20, and 'occupational space' was Q25. "The most expensive Q58.30 in history. Go troll the restaurant," the user wrote in Spanish.

READ | UK restaurant owner clarifies she 'made up' viral post on 'baby named Pakora'; here's why

Netizens' reaction

A twitter user wrote, "Do they charge for breathing also?? If yes, how?? Per breath or per minute you spend in that restaurant???" "Bro, I've been to that supermarket more than once (about a year ago) I must say that it's so lonely that I wonder if it's because of this xd," said another. Third user said, "Wow, they didn't charge for air in the restaurant."

READ | Tom Cruise's aerial stunt video goes viral online; fans call it 'Just Tom Cruise things'

Cafe's response to the backlash

Following the backlash, the cafe has replied and provided an explanation. The restaurant said in a statement shared with Contexto, "We regret the incident that occurred, it was a very serious, involuntary error, which has already been corrected in our system."

READ | SBI employee dresses up as legendary King Mahabali to mark Onam, video goes viral; WATCH

Image: Twitter

READ | UK: Video of lightning striking roof of newly built home goes viral; Watch
First Published:
COMMENT