Gucci, The Parrot Miraculously Imitates Iconic IPhone Ringtone Like A Pro; Watch

On the internet, people frequently witness astonishing and incredible videos of animals doing unthinkable activities which sometimes become very hard to believe. One such video which features an adorable bird has now taken social media by storm. The viral video footage which is currently circulating on Instagram shows that a pet parrot named Gucci has become an overnight sensation after imitating an iPhone ringtone.

The short clip which has been uploaded on the Instagram page named, “gucci_gowda_007” shows that the red, blue, yellow coloured parrot is sitting on its cage, while the owner can be seen petting the bird. The parrot Gucci, who is from Bengaluru, Karnataka, achieved stardom after perfectly imitating the iconic iPhone ringtone. The tune from the bird seems so genuine that people would not be able to distinguish it from the original one. Later, the owner was praising the bird by saying, “Good girl Gucci”.Pooja Devaraj and Harshith are the proud owners of the beautiful red-feathered Vosmaeri Eclectus parrot. Gucci has her own Instagram account which features many photos and videos, showing the birds other talents, like eating, sleeping. Gucci has more than 150 followers. Take a look at the parrot video:



Netizens' reactions to the parrot singing iPhone Ringtone

The video that was uploaded two days back on the platform has garnered more than 775 likes. Once the clip was shared, several social media users had quite amusing responses. One of the users has written, “girl - have u eaten my iphone. bird - no it's my mimicry”. While another commented, “Kannada speaking parrot”, the third commented, “Super”. Several others have reacted with heart and clap emojis, while netizens have commented, “wow”.

Take a look at some of the few comments:

In addition to this, earlier in the month of December 2021, another parrot video had been resurfaced which showed the bird performing beatboxing while sitting on the shoulder of the owner, who was holding a small mic in front of it.

(Image: Instagram/ gucci_gowda_007)