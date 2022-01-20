Gucci Under Fire For Using Real Tigers In Ad Campaign; 'Stop Commodifying Wild Animals'

Italian luxury fashion firm Gucci has launched its latest campaign celebrating 'Year of the Tiger.' However, the campaign that the fashion giant launched on its social media handles has been met with severe criticism. While some netizens have praised Gucci, several others have expressed concerns regarding the presence of tigers in the photoshoot. Among the critics, animals rights organisation, World Animal Protection, expressed concern over the use of tigers in the latest campaign launched by the fashion label.

For the latest collection 'Gucci Tiger', the fashion brand showcased an ad campaign featuring a wide-ranging selection of "ready-to-wear and accessories featuring the animal motifs in various iterations." The pictures feature models wearing the collection of the company and real tigers.

"Captured alongside actual tigers, the House presents #GucciTiger, a distinctive selection of ready-to-wear and accessories featuring the animal motif in various iterations. Discover more about the collection that celebrates the Year of the Tiger," a part of the caption shared alongside the ad campaign post read.

The fashion brand mentioned that the tigers were photographed in a "safe environment" and an animal welfare organisation monitored the set while shooting animals and confirmed that "no animals were harmed."

'Tigers are not props': World Animal Protection slams Gucci campaign

The World Animal Protection took to Instagram to raise concerns regarding the latest ad campaign released by Gucci. In the video posted on Instagram, World Animal Protection said, "Hey Gucci, Tigers are not props." In the caption, World Animal Protection highlighted that Gucci is sending the wrong message, even if they used technology to showcase tigers as pets and luxury items and added that they are wild animals and belong to their natural habitat. The World Animal Protection called on Gucci to stop "glorifying captive wild animals" in the campaign and urged the fashion brand to issue a statement "confirming that you recognise that the tigers belong in the wild."

Furthermore, the animal protection group added, "The Year of the Tiger should raise awareness that these incredible animals need respect and protection, not commodification."

Netizens say 'Tiger is not a pet'

Netizens also shared concerns regarding use of animals in the campaign in the comments section. One user commented, "Stop using animals for you advertising!" Another netizen wrote, "Poor tigers." A third user write, "It's literally not hard to leave animals out of photos “filmed in a safe environment” means absolutely nothing when you literally use leather from animals. (sic)"

(Image: @Gucci/Instagram)