Gucci's Grass-stained Jeans Go Viral; Netizens Say They Would 'stain The Jeans For Free'

Luxury Brand Gucci recently launched their fall collection 2020. In the collection, they launched a pair of jeans and denim overalls that raised a lot of eyebrows. Gucci's grass-stained jeans and mud-stained overalls went viral as the worn-out jeans are being sold for a huge price by Gucci. Netizens have been talking about Gucci's grass-stained jeans ever since they shared the details on their social media account.

Gucci's grass-stained viral jeans

Gucci's latest fall/winter collection includes the grass-stained jeans and muddy overalls. The Italian fashion house designed these outfits that look worn out already with its grass stains on the denim and introduced them in Gucci's latest collection. Gucci is selling these jeans for $1,400 (Rs 1,02,878) and denim overalls that cost $1,200 (Rs 88,184). According to the product description on Gucci.com, the product is 100% organic cotton. The brand claimed that the grass-stained Gucci jeans are produced through upcycling the organic leftovers.

Gucci also added that this process doesn't include harmful chemicals, pesticides, or artificial fertilizers. However, it seems like people do not really care about what the products are made of but why the products have been designed and been sold for such a hefty price. Netizens have taken to their Twitter account to share their hilarious reactions about the worn-out denim. They have trolled Gucci for designing products that could actually be made for free at home.

Reactions of Twitter users

People on Twitter shared the details of Gucci's grass-stained jeans on their page. To this, various Twitter users gave hilarious reactions. One of them tweeted that she is sure that there will be 'idiots who willingly will purchase these word out Gucci's grass-stained jeans'. She also added they will do it only because Gucci is a big brand and they have the 'money to waste'. Take a look at the hilarious Tweet.

Gucci Debuts $1,200 Jeans Designed with Grass Stains Around the Knees​ https://t.co/SvK2HSonRX — People (@people) September 21, 2020

Oh, and I’ll bet there are idiots out there who will fork out the cash for these just because of the brand! — Tisha Dunham (@Tisha47) September 22, 2020

A Twitter user who also happens to be a fashion student replied on People magazine's post about Gucci's grass-stained jeans. She said that sometimes she wonders why did she even join fashion school. She added that she is wearing her middle school soccer hoodie and something like this is actually trending. Here's the sarcastic reply.

Sometimes I wonder why I went to fashion school.



I’m currently wearing a hoodie from middle school soccer



And this is the new trend https://t.co/wPTcUQlSPb — Melissa Kelley (@MelissKell) September 21, 2020

Another Twitter user replied on the viral jeans post. She said that instead, people could just pay her lesser to grass stains on their denim. She also mentioned that if she liked those people she would stain their jeans for free and they will have a similar pair of jeans like Gucci's grass-stained ones.

You can also just pay me to get grass stains on your jeans....if I like you, I’ll even do it for free. https://t.co/mlTP8bBXzv — Emily Creighton (@EmCr68) September 21, 2020

A Twitter user wrote that her kids would do the same to any pair of jeans. Be it jeans bought from Wallmart for $20 or Gucci's $1000 jeans. They would ruin any jeans in one short front yard football game with the kids from the neighbourhood. Take a look at some more hilarious replies like these.

My kids do this to every pair of their jeans. Bring ‘em over, they’ll go from $20 Walmart to $1000 Gucci in one short front yard football game with the neighbor kids. 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/BDbftHhoTM — Kara Bentley (@kara_bentley) September 21, 2020

Gucci released grass-stained jeans as part of their 2020 lineup. At $750 a pair I think I can make my own. My fall lineup will also include pumpkin spice stained pajama pants. Any other stain recommendations? — David Kubica (@TheDavidKubica) September 22, 2020

Just put on some jeans, get on your knees in the grass and boom, priceless. — 𝐿𝑒𝓉’𝓈 𝒱𝒾𝒷𝑒🌹 (@tucktwoseven) September 21, 2020

